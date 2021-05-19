Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Stir-Fry

A tasty, healthy meal that everyone will enjoy!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

3 tablespoons cornstarch



2 tablespoons soy sauce1/2 teaspoon ground ginger1/4 teaspoon garlic powder3 tablespoons canola oil, divided2 cups fresh broccoli florets1 cup sliced celery (1/2-inch pieces)1 cup thinly sliced carrots1 small onion, cut into wedges1 cup water1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

Directions

-Cut chicken into 1/2-in. strips; place in a resealable plastic bag. Add cornstarch and toss to coat. Combine the soy sauce, ginger, and garlic powder; add to bag and shake well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

-In a large skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons of oil; stir-fry chicken until no longer pink, about 3-5 minutes. Remove and keep warm.

-Add remaining oil; stir-fry the broccoli, celery, carrots, and onion for 4-5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add water and bouillon. Return chicken to pan. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly.

