Clarion University Baseball: Nick Fugh, Thomas Lavin Named All-PSAC West Selections

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

fugh_lavin_all_conferenceLOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its baseball postseason award winners on Tuesday.

Clarion placed two players on the All-PSAC West Second Team, with Nick Fugh (Utility) and Thomas Lavin (Catcher) earning spots on the all-conference list. It is the first career all-conference nod for either player.

The duo were an important part of Clarion’s late-season surge. The Golden Eagles won eight of 11 games between April 23 – May 3, including a five-game win streak that was the program’s longest since the 2003 season. Clarion finished with 10 conference wins, their most since winning 12 during the 2005 campaign.

Fugh tied for the team lead with 23 RBIs and finished second on the Golden Eagles in batting average (.343), extra-base hits (13), doubles (8), home runs (3), slugging percentage (.524), and OPS (.921). As he did throughout his entire career, the senior helped the Golden Eagles all around the diamond. He saw action in 18 games at third base, 13 games at first base, and one game in the outfield.

Fugh finishes his career with 143 games played, the eighth-most in program history, and also ranks fourth in at-bats (476), sixth in hits (144), 10th in doubles (23), seventh in home runs (8), sixth in RBIs (74) and second in stolen bases (32).

Lavin capped off an impressive three-year stint with the Golden Eagles in 2021, with the senior catcher breaking the program’s single-season home run record midway through the year. He batted .319 with a team-high nine home runs and tied Fugh’s RBI mark with 23 runs driven in. Lavin led the Golden Eagles with a 1.066 OPS that included the team-highs in slugging (.649) and on-base percentage (.417). The former of those marks also ranks in the top-10 for a single season in program history.

Despite essentially just two full seasons as a Golden Eagle – as the 2020 campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Lavin can be found near the top of Clarion’s career record books. His 16 home runs rank third in program history, made all the more impressive by the fact that he did it in just 93 games and 281 at-bats. Lavin’s 71 RBIs in the Blue & Gold are seventh for a career at Clarion.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

