 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Craig R. Irons

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-iuUIU1arNpPuiRk (1)Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 23, 1957, in Lock Haven, PA, he was the son of G. Robert and Barbara J. (Cross) Irons; they survive him. He was a 1975 graduate of Franklin High School.

For most of his life, Craig worked in Maintenance for the Quality Inn in Warren, PA.

In his spare time, Craig enjoyed reading and taking walks.

In addition to his parents, Craig will be forever remembered by his brothers, Kerry Irons and his wife, Julie, of Franklin, and Scott Irons of Hanover, PA; his sisters, Cheryl Foliano and her husband, Tom, of Chambersburg, PA, and Marcy Anderson and her significant other, David Seaman, of Hershey.

He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Keith Miller and his wife, Heather, of Chambersburg, Kelly Miller of Lecanto, FL, Richard Anderson of Seoul, South Korea, Connor Anderson of Harrisburg, Lesley Workman and her husband, Justin, of York, Taylor Irons of Hanover, Zachary Ray of Philadelphia, and Emily Irons and Jordan Irons, both Franklin; and his great-nieces and great-nephew, Parker Miller and Payton Miller, both of Chambersburg, and Bryce Workman of York.

Craig was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Craig will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Friday, May 21, 2021, beginning at 11 am, with Dr. Reverend Drew Bell, pastor of the East Grove United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Craig will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Craig’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA, 16448.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.