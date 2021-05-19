Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 23, 1957, in Lock Haven, PA, he was the son of G. Robert and Barbara J. (Cross) Irons; they survive him. He was a 1975 graduate of Franklin High School.

For most of his life, Craig worked in Maintenance for the Quality Inn in Warren, PA.

In his spare time, Craig enjoyed reading and taking walks.

In addition to his parents, Craig will be forever remembered by his brothers, Kerry Irons and his wife, Julie, of Franklin, and Scott Irons of Hanover, PA; his sisters, Cheryl Foliano and her husband, Tom, of Chambersburg, PA, and Marcy Anderson and her significant other, David Seaman, of Hershey.

He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Keith Miller and his wife, Heather, of Chambersburg, Kelly Miller of Lecanto, FL, Richard Anderson of Seoul, South Korea, Connor Anderson of Harrisburg, Lesley Workman and her husband, Justin, of York, Taylor Irons of Hanover, Zachary Ray of Philadelphia, and Emily Irons and Jordan Irons, both Franklin; and his great-nieces and great-nephew, Parker Miller and Payton Miller, both of Chambersburg, and Bryce Workman of York.

Craig was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 10 am to 11 am.

Funeral services for Craig will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Friday, May 21, 2021, beginning at 11 am, with Dr. Reverend Drew Bell, pastor of the East Grove United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Craig will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Craig’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA, 16448.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.