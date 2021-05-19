Delores J. “Dee” Christy, Sandy Lake, PA, passed away at 2:10 PM, Monday, (5-17-21) UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.

Born June 5, 1934, in Franklin, PA, she was a daughter of Elmer D. and Dessie W. Heffernan Sutley.

Dee was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed doing crafts and baking. For many years she and John loved going camping and traveling throughout the United States.

Her husband, John Christy, whom she married January 29, 1954, survives at home. Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl (Bruce) Peterson, Grimesland, N.C.; a son, Ronald B. (Renee) Christy, Warren, OH; and a stepson, Joseph (Mele) Graham, Mountain Home, ID; also seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also two sisters, Dorothy (Edwin) DeHoff, Lake Katrine, NY, and Marjorie Orr and a brother, Robert (Marlyn) Sutley, all Franklin, PA.

In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by a sister, Twila Hovis and three brothers, Wilbur, Paul, and Lloyd Sutley.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3236 S. Main Street, SANDY LAKE, where family and friends are welcome from 4 – 7 PM, Friday (5-21-21) and 10 -11 AM, Saturday (5-22-21).

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM, on Saturday (5-22-21) in the funeral home with Rev. Virginia LaVan Gabsby, Pastor, New Lebanon Community Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Jackson Center, Pa.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseandBlackFH.com.

