Donald E. Socha Sr., 88, of Oil City, PA, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Born April 15, 1933, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph J. & Catherine M. Bowser Socha.

Don was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Staff Sgt. during the Korean War.

He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.

Don was married on September 27, 1958, by Rev. Kelly to the former Mary Lou Jacobs and she survives.

He worked as a welder for the Oilwell Supply Division of U.S. Steel. Don enjoyed camping in the Allegheny National Forest and Hearts Content Beaver Meadows. Don was handy and could fix anything. He enjoyed the companionship of his cat, Big Boy.

Mr. Socha had attended the former Our Lady Help of Christians Church, part of St. Joseph Parish, where he ushered and was a caretaker for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Don Socha Jr. of Oil City; a brother, Tom Socha & his wife Maureen; sisters-in-law, Pat Peterson & her husband Ronald, and Helen Phillips; and nephews, Tom Socha Jr., Michael, and Tim Socha.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Carson-Alcorn Ave Gang.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or the family requests that you do a random act of kindness for a friend, neighbor, or stranger.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

