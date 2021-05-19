Election 2021: Unofficial Local Primary Election Results

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A first look at Tuesday’s unofficial local primary election results.

Countywide Elections:

Current Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana edged out newcomer Kyle McConnell to take the Republican nomination for Clarion County Treasurer. Unofficial results show Montana with a clear lead of 3,043 votes to McConnell’s 1,856 votes.

With no names on the Democrat ballot, Democrats had the opportunity to write in a candidate of their choice.

Write-in votes are still being tallied.

Shawn Zerfoss ran unopposed for the Clarion County Sheriff’s position on the Republican ticket, receiving 4,681 votes.

There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Current Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker also ran unopposed on the Republican ballot, receiving a total of 4,821 votes.

There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Incumbent Timothy Schill cross-filed and ran unopposed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Clarion Borough

Unofficial results show Rachel Roberts led the Democratic candidates with 165 votes, followed by Cassie Schwalm with 160 votes, and Kirk Jacobson with 149 votes. Krista Geelen took 138 votes and Pete Bauer had 98 votes.

Keaton MacBeth led for the Republican nomination for Clarion Borough Council with 218 votes, while Benjamin Aaron followed closely with 214 votes.

There are four Clarion Borough Council seats up for election. The top four candidates from each party will be on the ballot in November.

For Clarion Borough Mayor, Jennifer Fulmer Vinson was the lone name on the Democratic ballot, while Lexis Twentier was the lone name on the Republican ballot.

Unofficial preliminary election results show Fulmer Vinson with 221 Democratic votes counted and Twentier with 236 Republican votes.

Both candidates will move ahead to the November General Election.

For the position of Clarion Borough Tax Collector (four-year term) Carla Magrini ran unopposed and took the Democratic nomination with 228 votes. There was no candidate running for Tax Collector on the Republican ballot.

Clarion Borough had no candidates on either ballot for the Borough Constable (six-year term) position.

Clarion Borough Judge of Election Positions

In the First Precinct, Virginia McKisson ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and had 75 votes.

In the Second Precinct, there was no Democratic candidate.

In the Third Precinct, Colleen McAleer ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and had 94 votes.

There were no Republican candidates for Judge of Elections in any of the precincts in Clarion.

Clarion Borough Inspector of Elections Positions

In the First Precinct, Mary Wilson ran unopposed on the Republican ballot and had 91 votes.

There were no Republican candidates for the Second and Third precincts.

There were no Democratic candidates for Inspector of Elections for any of the precincts in Clarion.

