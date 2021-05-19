 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Police Officers in Clarion Borough

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission will be accepting applications for an eligibility list for full-time police officers.

Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission
Notice of Police Officer Testing

Applications may be obtained at the Borough Offices, 1400 East Main Street, Clarion, Pennsylvania from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Applicants must pick up and return the application in person, present a valid Driver’s License at pick up, and pay a nonrefundable $50.00 (cash, check, or money order) application fee.

The deadline is Thursday, May 27, 2021, no later than 3 p.m.

To review the complete set of requirements for this position, go to the Borough website at www.clarionboro.org or at the Borough Offices on the bulletin board at the address and during the times listed above.

This is in accordance with the Clarion Borough Civil Service Rules and Regulations. EOE


