Featured Local Jobs: Part-Time Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Must have flexible hours and willing to work full time if needed.

Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50lb and 100lb bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.


