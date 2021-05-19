Frank Alexander Olsofka, age 81 of O’Fallon, MO formerly of Mayfield, KY passed away Sunday May 16, 2021, at his residence.

Frank was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield, as well as a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, MO. He retired as a mechanical engineer for Ingersoll Rand.

Frank is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wyvonne Kean Olsofka; one son, Dr. John (Courtney) Olsofka of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Diane Olsofka (Matt) Wallace of Danville, CA and Debbie Olsofka (Corey) Givens of St. Paul, MO; one sister, Betty Jean Gardnier of Oil City, PA; eight grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Olsofka; two sisters, Louise Olsofka and Anna Marie Larkin; and his parents, Nicholas and Nellie Olsofka.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10:00am Thursday May 20, 2021, at the St Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield, KY. Father Eric Riley will Officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Mayfield, KY. Alex Wallace, Matt Wallace, Dr. John Olsofka, Nick Olsofka, Corey Givens, and Clayton Givens will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Wednesday May 19, 2021, at the funeral home, prayers will be said at 5:00pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to; St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 West Broadway Mayfield, KY 42066 or St. Paul Catholic Church, 1223 Church Rd. St. Paul, MO 63366.

Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

