Karns City Softball Wins, Moniteau and Brockway Baseball Victorious: May 18 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 18 scores and recaps.

(Photo by: Judy Wallace)

Baseball Results

Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 Innings)

A twelve-run first inning was more than enough for Redbank Valley in their 17-2 win over Forest Area. Redbank Valley’s big bats were mashing in the opening frame, as Hudson Martz and Kobe Bonanno each went yard, and Tate Minich, Owen Clouse, and Bryson Bain added RBI doubles. Bain was the Bulldogs’ best hitter on the afternoon, going 2-for-3 with five RBI. Bonanno and Martz each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, including their home runs.

The Bulldogs totaled 19 hits in the contest, overwhelming Forest Area with power at the dish. Cam Wagner took the win for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three.

Moniteau 16, Clarion Area 11

Moniteau took advantage of Clarion’s walks and errors in a 16-11 win. The Warriors put up a nine-spot in the opening frame, using five walks and three errors to jumpstart their offense. Jakub Obman and Tanner Williams each provided RBI singles in the big inning. Clarion got back in the game, cutting the lead to 12-8 after five innings, but a three-run seventh sealed the deal for the Warriors. Brady Thompson and AJ McElravy each had RBI in the final inning.

Williams and Mason Mershimer each had two hits for Moniteau, with each working a walk apiece. Moniteau’s 10 hits allowed the Warriors to fully cash in on 10 Clarion walks and nine errors. Brock Matthews secured the win for the Warriors on the mound, pitching four innings of five-hit, five-run ball. Devon Lauer and Cam Lapinto led Clarion with three hits apiece, while Cole Slaugenhoup and Bryce Brinkley each had a pair of hits for the Bobcats.

Brockway 7, Karns City 4

Brockway took control early and held on late in a 7-4 win over Karns City. The Rovers got things going in the first, scoring four runs in the opening inning. RBI singles by Dylan Bash and Andrew Brubaker highlighted the scoring, putting the Rovers ahead early. A pair of Karns City miscues allowed the Rovers to up their advantage in the second, as Ezra Swanson doubled home a pair of runs, expanding Brockway’s lead to 7-0.

The Gremlins scored one in the fifth, and three in the sixth to tighten up the game. Karns City brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning, but Bash forced a groundout to end the game.

Seven different Brockway players tallied hits in the game, with Brubaker going 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk. Ezra Swanson pitched the first six innings for Brockway, getting the win after allowing only four hits and one run, striking out six. Michael Neff took the loss on the mound, but had a nice game at the dish, going 3-for-4 with two RBI.

C-L 11, Oil City 3

A pair of Oil City errors led to five runs for Clarion-Limestone, helping the Lions record their ninth straight win with an 11-3 victory over the Oilers on Tuesday afternoon at Oil City.

Bryson Huwar made those early runs hold up with another solid pitching performance going the distance allowing three earned runs on five hits. He walked three and hit one batter. He recorded eight strikeouts including three in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Read the full recap here.

Softball Recaps

Karns City 9, Keystone 4

An eight-run fifth inning gave the Gremlins all they needed in a 9-4 win over Keystone. The Gremlins trailed 2-0 going into the fifth and started the scoring with a Megan Whitmire RBI single. Two batters later, an Allison Walker 2-RBI single gave the Gremlins the lead, and a Zoe King double put Karns City up 4-2. Garrah Milochik went yard to up the Gremlins’ lead to 6-2, and a pair of RBI singles by Ashley Fox and Kennedy Mcginnis increased the advantage to 8-2.

A home run by Keystone’s Natalie Bowser and an RBI single by Carla Schnoeppner would cut the lead to 8-4, but the Panthers would get no closer. King was Karns City’s top hitter, going 3-for-5 with a home run and double. Marra Patton also had three hits for Karns City. Whitmire, Walker, and Patton split the action in the circle for the Gremlins, allowing four runs on 12 hits, walking only one. Bowser had a strong game for Keystone, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two RBI.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.