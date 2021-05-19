 

Montana Edges Out McConnell for Treasurer Nomination

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BibeSX3y0PJiyCyBCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Current Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana (R) edged out newcomer Kyle McConnell (R) to take the Republican nomination for Clarion County Treasurer.

(Photo: Incumbent Treasurer Karyn Montana (R))

Karyn Montana (R) and Kyle McConnell (R) were the only two names on the ballot for Treasurer in the Primary Election, both contending on the Republican ballot.

Unofficial results show Montana with a clear lead of 3,043 votes to McConnell’s 1,856 votes.

With no names on the Democrat ballot, Democrats had the opportunity to write in a candidate of their choice.

Write-in votes are still being tallied.

Montana was initially appointed by Clarion County Commissioners following the resignation of previous treasurer Tom McConnell in September of 2020.

Clarion County Sheriff

Shawn Zerfoss ran unopposed for the Clarion County Sheriff’s position on the Republican ticket, receiving 4,681 votes.

There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Clarion County Coroner

Current Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker also ran unopposed on the Republican ballot, receiving a total of 4,821 votes.

There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Magisterial District Judge Region 18-3-02

Incumbent Timothy Schill cross-filed and ran unopposed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.


