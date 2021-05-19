Light Turnout for Primary Elections in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – To the surprise of absolutely no one, voter turnout was low on Tuesday morning for the primary election in Clarion County.

(Photo above: Dawn Buzard, chief deputy prothonotary, swore in election workers Tuesday afternoon to “handle, sort, and organize ballots according to the law…” Pictured are Buzard, Ed Heasley, Lori Norris, Stephanie Renninger, Lorraine Schoepke, Laurie Bowser, Jan Corbett, Cindy Callihan, and Marissa Miller.)

Cindy Callihan, director of elections, and her office were prepared even though the ballot offered offices with no names, no Democratic candidates for county-wide offices, and a general malaise about voting this time after last year’s pandemic elections.

“Everything seems to be going smoothly this morning, and we haven’t heard of any problems,” said Commissioner Ed Heasley following a swearing-in of election workers at 1:00 p.m. at the Clarion County Conference Room on Main Street.

Callihan offered some possible reasons for a low turnout.

“I think we had a lot of candidates that wanted to run for office, too,” said Callihan. “They couldn’t get signatures because people didn’t want to circulate them because of COVID, and people didn’t want them in their homes because of COVID.

“It was hard for people to get signatures on a petition, even to run for the offices. We have a lot of vacancies on the ballot because of that.”

“What we’re hearing is the interest is low because there’s no one running. We do have candidates that are running and there are candidates that would like people to come out and vote for them.

“I think it was tough on everyone. It was tough on the candidates from the beginning, and it’s tough on us because we’re building ballots without names. Some of the voters say there’s no one to vote for. But there are people on the ballot looking for a vote. It’s just a kind of a skeleton type of ballot, this time, but there are four questions that are important, and I was hoping that if nothing else, voters would take the question seriously.”

Separate ballots were prepared for Independents to just vote on the questions.

Many of the voters are voting through the mail and weren’t at the polls, according to Callihan.

“In February, we sent reminder notices to about 3,500 who voted in the last election according to state mandates. We got back about 1,500 or 1,600 of those applicants. Not all those people are voting, and we’ve probably received somewhere around 900. All mail-in votes must be received today.”

Voters who did visit precincts on Tuesday got a little bit of a surprise with a paper ballot that then had to be scanned into a computer at the site. Precinct workers will then bring the voting ballots and a computer card with results at the end of the night to election central.

“We won’t have to tabulate those ballots, and at the end of the evening (we) will also scan in the absentees and mail-in votes.”

With the prospect of write-ins because of so many empty slots, final certified results make take some time.

“It’ll probably take us a few weeks after the election to get everything certified, and then we must notify any write-in who is an apparent winner to see if they accept it and want to appear on the fall ballot.”

Callihan wasn’t sure if the weather had any impact.

“It’s beautiful weather, and sometimes you can take that both ways because a lot of times we’ve heard through the years that when it’s nice weather, it’s like people don’t go to the polls because they want to be in the gardens. And, if it’s raining, they don’t want to walk because it’s raining. So, there’s always an excuse to not go.”

Callihan has been working with elections for 35 years, and she has seen a lot of changes. While some legislators are talking about revising election laws, she will be prepared.

“We never know what’s coming down the pipe, and we just must keep our ears and eyes open and watch for it.”

