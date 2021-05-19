Police Investigating Drug Possession on School Bus

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating an incident of drug possession on a school bus in Madison Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident occurred as the suspect provided a vape pen containing THC to a 12-year-old juvenile on the school bus.

The victim is a 12-year-old Sligo girl.

The incident happened sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, on Baker Street, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, May 17, 2021.

