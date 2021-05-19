Roberts, MacBeth Top Picks for Clarion Borough Council

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Incumbents Rachel Roberts (D) and Keaton MacBeth (R) were their respective party’s leading vote-getters for Clarion Borough Council in Tuesday’s primary election.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Unofficial results show Rachel Roberts led the Democratic candidates with 165 votes, followed by Cassie Schwalm with 160 votes, and Kirk Jacobson with 149 votes. Krista Geelen took 138 votes and Pete Bauer had 98 votes.

Keaton MacBeth led for the Republican nomination for Clarion Borough Council with 218 votes, while Benjamin Aaron followed closely with 214 votes.

Current Clarion Borough Council Members include Carol Lapinto (R), Benjamin Aaron (R), Zachary Garbarino (R), Keaton MacBeth (R), Rachel Roberts (D), Brenda Sanders Dede (D), and Rose Logue (D).

The four seats that are up for election are Aaron (R), MacBeth (R), Roberts (D), and Logue (D). Logue is currently the only member who did not seek re-election.

For the position of Clarion Borough Tax Collector (four-year term) Carla Magrini ran unopposed and took the Democratic nomination with 228 votes. There was no candidate running for Tax Collector on the Republican ballot.

Clarion Borough had no candidates on either ballot for the Borough Constable (six-year term) position.

Clarion Borough Judge of Election Positions

In the First Precinct, Virginia McKisson ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and had 75 votes.

In the Second Precinct, there was no Democratic candidate.

In the Third Precinct, Colleen McAleer ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and had 94 votes.

There were no Republican candidates for Judge of Elections in any of the precincts in Clarion.

Clarion Borough Inspector of Elections Positions

In the First Precinct, Mary Wilson ran unopposed on the Republican ballot and had 91 votes.

There were no Republican candidates for the Second and Third precincts.

There were no Democratic candidates for Inspector of Elections for any of the precincts in Clarion.

