Say What?!: Uber Transports Kitten Across South Florida

HIALEAH, Fl. – A Florida women rescued a kitten from traffic and paid for the kitten’s ride to a safe new home!

Kylie Gross learned that the Furry Friends Rescue in Jupiter could take the kitten in, but she had to work and couldn’t take the kitten for the approximately 80-mile drive.

“So, I called the cat an Uber,” Gross said. “I use Uber. So why not rescue a kitten using Uber?”

