Schmader, Carbaugh to Vie for Forest County Sheriff

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Democrat Joseph Schmader and Republican William Carbaugh Jr. will go head to head for the Forest County Sheriff’s position in November.

Tuesday’s Unofficial Primary Election results show that Schmader, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot, took 225 votes, while Carbaugh had 20 write-in votes. On the Republic ballot, Carbaugh had 681 votes, while Schmader had 2 write-in votes.

Jason L. Bowen, who recently announced that he was dropping out of the race due to accepting a position in Allegheny County, still appeared on the Republican ballot, as well. While Bowen indicated he wouldn’t accept a nomination if he were to win, his announcement came too late to remove his name from the ballot, and he received 98 votes.

The Sheriff’s position was the only Forest County position on the ballot this year. However, there were many municipal positions up for election.

