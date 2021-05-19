SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Project Manager
Mercer County – 1st shift
- Competitive Wage
- Full-time
- Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales
- Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met
- Scheduling
- Work with both clients and suppliers
- Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees
Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion, and blow molding.
Call 814-437-2184 or send resumes to [email protected]
Assembly
Seeking 1st Shift Assembly 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., M-F $11/hr
Potential for Temporary to Permanent
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.
Responsibilities:
- Read/Follow directions
- Assemble parts using hand/power tools
- Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks
- Follow all safety guidelines
- Maintain a clean work space
Call 814-437-2184 or send resumes to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.