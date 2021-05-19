 

SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobSSSSAll Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Project Manager
Mercer County – 1st shift

  • Competitive Wage
  • Full-time
  • Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales
  • Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met
  • Scheduling
  • Work with both clients and suppliers
  • Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees

Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion, and blow molding.

Call 814-437-2184 or send resumes to [email protected]

Assembly
Seeking 1st Shift Assembly 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., M-F $11/hr

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

  • Read/Follow directions
  • Assemble parts using hand/power tools
  • Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks
  • Follow all safety guidelines
  • Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2184 or send resumes to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

all-season-logo


