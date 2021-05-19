SPONSORED: The Allegheny Grille and North Country Brewing Company Is Hosting an ‘Allegheny Amber’ Launch Party This Evening
FOXBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Grille is holding a special Keg Tapping/Toast from the river this evening, Wednesday, May 19(weather permitting).
The event begins at 6:00 p.m.
Join them and meet Jon Barnes; Head Brewer, and Austin Barnes; Research & Development Brewer, both from North Country Brewing Cannery & Taproom.
Food and drink specials will be available!
There will also be live music from the “Ryver Nymphs.”
Allegheny Grille will be running a special on Allegheny Amber for only $4.00! Food specials for the evening will be Amber beer-battered chicken tenders and fish, Amber battered zucchini, a hamburger cooked in Allegheny Amber with onions, and they will also be making garlic bbq Amber dipping sauce!! You won’t want to miss this exciting evening! Indoor specials will take place – rain or shine.
Also be sure to try this month’s new drink specials:
- blueberry lemonade sangria
- mango mojito
- raspberry lemonade margarita
- strawberry coconut freeze
- blue raspberry mule
- peach sunrise
Let Allegheny Grille know which is your favorite!
Don’t forget that Allegheny Grille is still serving wings. Every Thursday, they offer whole wings and pitcher beer specials.
Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
