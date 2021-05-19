Zion Church to Hold ‘KidZ Camp’ July 18 to July 23
Parents, are you looking for a week to sit back and relax while your kids have a God-filled, enlightening, and fun-filled summer camp experience?
Are you excited for kids to finally get back to the things they enjoy? Are your kids ready for a normal (yes, no masks) week away at camp?
KidZ Camp 2021 is your child’s ticket to the best week of their summer vacation. Your kids will join their counselors and friends in shaving cream fights, swimming, music, devotional lessons, and, of course, amazing camp food! Your kids, and all of their friends, are welcome to join Zion Church as they host your campers this summer at Little Mahoning Bible Camp in Smicksburg, Pa.
You can register online using this link: www.zionlife.com/camp
This Summer’s theme is PRESS PLAY: Get in the Mix. Have you ever wondered how God sees you, feels about you, or what He thinks about you? This year, campers will discover what true confidence is by learning to see themselves the way God sees them. Additionally, your kids will learn about the Word of God, meet new friends, explore interactive electives, eat great food, swim, and be in God’s creation.
The cost is $99.00 per camper and is open to kids going into 3rd to 6th grade in the fall of 2021. This year, camp runs from July 18th to July 23rd, and registration is OPEN and ready for you!
KidZ Camp is for students entering 3rd and 4th grade in the fall of 2021, and Preteen Camp is for those entering 5th and 6th grade in the fall of 2021.
Scholarships are available on a limited basis. If you have any questions about camp, registration, or scholarships, please contact Danielle LaVan ([email protected]).
ZIon Church looks forward to seeing you this summer for KidZ Camp!
