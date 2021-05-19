One Person Injured in Four-Vehicle Collision on I-80

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Paint Township, on Monday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, this collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, May 17, on I-80 East at mile marker 60.6, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the accident involved 34-year-old Melvin R. Joya, of Westbury, New York; 47-year-old Faustina O. Mann, of White Plains, New York; 75-year-old Lennel D. Smith, of Edwardsburg, Michigan; and 24-year-old Schuyler R. Todd, of Flemington, New Jersey.

According to police, Joya was traveling east on I-80 in a 2000 Freightliner Express commercial vehicle. Joya approached the slowed traffic that was occupying both eastbound lanes of travel at a high rate of speed. His vehicle struck Mann’s 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, Smith’s 2020 Ford, and Todd’s 2015 Subaru Forester, resulting in disabling damage to all involved vehicles.

A passenger in Mann’s Nissan, 55-year-old William K. Nyarko, of Spring Valley, New York, suffered minor injuries.

All drivers and two other passengers in Mann’s vehicle 47-year-old Dora Y. Akuffoedjeani and a six-year-old female, both of White Plains, New York, were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance assisted at the scene.

As a result of the collision, both eastbound lanes were closed between Exit 60, PA 66 North, Shippenville, and Exit 62, PA 68 Clarion. The roadway reopened around 5:45 p.m.

Traffic backups were reported throughout the Clarion and Shippenville areas as a result of the crash.

