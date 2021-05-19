Unopposed Candidates Move On in Clarion Borough Mayor Race

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Unopposed candidates Jennifer Fulmer Vinson and Lexis Twentier will go head-to-head for the position of Clarion Borough Mayor in November.

(Pictured left to right: Jennifer Fulmer-Vinson (D) and Lexis Twentier (R))

Unofficial preliminary election results showed Jennifer Fulmer Vinson with 221 Democratic votes counted and Lexis Twentier with 236 Republican votes.

Fulmer Vinson was the lone name on the Democratic ballot, while Twentier was the lone name on the Republican ballot. Both candidates will move ahead to the November General Election.

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D)

Fulmer Vinson announced her candidacy to exploreClarion.com on March 17.

Running off the slogan “Community Counts,” she says the power of the position of Mayor is a representation and support of the Clarion community.

“I’m ready to give back even more to this community that has given me, and my family, so much,” Fulmer Vinson states in her candidacy release.

Fulmer Vinson is part of the following groups: Clarion Borough Planning Commission, SAFE, Girl Scout Leader, Girl Scout Service Unit Manager, and League of Women Voters.

Having a heart for the historical buildings in Clarion, she advocates for Clarion’s history and her family’s business, Fulmer House Books and Collectibles.

“My promise is simple: As Mayor of Clarion, our shared values will always come first,” said Fulmer Vinson in her release. “I will bring my experience, honesty, and dedication to the job every single day, because ‘Community Counts.’”

Lexis Twentier (R)

Twentier announced her candidacy to exploreClarion.com on March 10.

Using the phrase “A vote for me is a voice for you,” Twentier dedicates a big portion of her time to Clarion Borough and is looking to her friends, family, and neighbors to support and influence each other.

“Having the opportunity to meet new faces in my personal life and business life, I’ve decided to run for Clarion Borough Mayor on the Republican ballot,” said Twentier in her candidacy announcement.

Twentier is part of the following organizations: Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, Clarion Drug Free Coalition, Sigma Sigma Sigma Alumnae Chapter, and Clarion County Young Republicans (Chairman).

A supporter of Clarion Borough businesses, Twentier, herself, is employed by two: Goble Funeral Home & Crematory and The Haskell House.

“My vision for the community is to bring continued support downtown,” said Twentier in her release. “There is a great college in Clarion, and strengthening the relationship between Clarion Borough and Clarion University will allow for more opportunities and potentially more students staying in Clarion upon their college graduation.”

Current Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling not seeking re-election

Current Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling announced, on March 4, that he did not plan to seek re-election.

“The reason for this difficult decision ultimately comes down to the need to put my family first. I’m sure those with young kids and also those who have had young kids understand how precious these years are,” Mayor Whitling told exploreClarion.com.

He went on to thank Borough Council Members and the community for their support and courage during his time as Mayor.

