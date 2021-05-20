A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

