Brookville Equipment Corporation Contributes to 2nd Avenue Park Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Adventures and Clarion Blueprint Community are pleased to announce that Brookville Equipment has committed a significant amount to the 2nd Avenue Park Project through the NAP program.

Brookville Equipment has not only committed to the 2020 funding cycle but has also committed to participate in the program in 2021.

“Our parents chose to raise us in Clarion, and now my brother, sister, and I have made that same great choice of raising our children right here. We are believers in the importance of community space for both kids and adults,” said Joel McNeil, Vice President of Business Development for Brookville Equipment Corporation in a statement on the contribution.

“As we all know, businesses are required to pay taxes, and having a mechanism to direct those tax dollars to benefit our community directly, specifically to the 2nd Avenue Park Project, is just amazing. It really was an easy decision for us to support this project. We love this town and cannot wait to see the positive impact the park will bring. I encourage all businesses to explore this program as a way to direct their Pennsylvania tax dollars into local Clarion projects.”

Clarion County Adventures has partnered with The Children’s Scholarship Fund of PA, a well-known 501c3 entity specializing in Pennsylvania Tax Credits since 2001.

For the 2020 funding cycle, $447,000 in donations were secured that resulted in Pennsylvania tax credits of $335,250 to these donors. The net cost to the donor was less than 20% of their donation. Another way to look at this program is if you were willing to make a donation of $1,000 to the park project and had Pennsylvania income of $100,000, you could donate $4,000 to the project and it would still cost you less than $1,000.

Clarion Blueprint Community is currently soliciting funds for the 2021 funding cycle. These tax credits maybe used as a direct reduction in your Pennsylvania taxes, including taxes on wages, business income, rental and investment (interest, dividends, and gains/loss) income. When a donor commits to a NAP project, that is then approved by the Commonwealth, 75% of their donation becomes a direction reduction in their Pennsylvania taxes. This allows them to direct their Pennsylvania tax dollars to local approved projects instead of sending it to Harrisburg.

Any business or taxpayer who is interested in joining other local businesses and individuals in participating in the NAP tax credit program is encouraged to reach out to Cindy Nave at (814) 226-9723 or email [email protected] Clarion Blueprint Community representatives, along with the experts from the Children’s Scholarship Fund, can educate and walk individuals through the program and projects. Contact should be made by May 27, 2021 so that the NAP application will include you or your business, however the amount of the donation and a commitment letter is not required until August 31, 2021.

