C-L Baseball Clinches Title, Union Shocks Karns City: May 19 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

Baseball Results

C-L 10, Keystone 0 (6 Innings)

C-L’s persistent offense and characteristically strong pitching allowed them to sail past Keystone 10-0, clinching the KSAC regular season baseball title. Hayden Callen went the duration for C-L, allowing no runs on four hits, striking out 10. After starting the game with a two-spot, C-L grew their lead to 6-0 after a four-run fourth. Jake Smith doubled to score the first run of the inning, and two Keystone errors brought in the final three runs. The Lions would add one in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth to take the mercy-rule win.

Bryson Huwar had a pair of hits for C-L, driving in a run and scoring two. Smith had a pair of hits as well for C-L. Coulson scored three runs for C-L, tops for the Lions. Nate Gutonski had a pair of hits in a losing effort for Keystone.

Union 12, Karns City 11

Union pulled off an improbable extra-inning comeback to upset Karns City, 12-11. After Karns City scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning, Union responded with seven in the bottom of the eighth, with Trey Fleming hitting a walk-off single to win the game in extras. Karns City was 0-2 on the day, dropping an earlier contest to Ambridge.

Discipline was key for Union in the big inning, as they worked three walks and a hit-by-pitch to jumpstart the comeback. Ultimately, it was the bats that completed the comeback, as Doug Huffman, Christian Rodgers, and Fleming hit three straight singles to tie and then win the game. Union had previously led 4-1 after four, but Karns City scored three in the fifth to tie the game. Union added one in the sixth, but the Gremlins tied the game in the seventh, sending the contest to extras.

Carter Terwint and Fleming had two hits each for Union. Isaac Saylor and Huffman each had two RBI for the Knights. Fleming also captured the win on the mound, despite struggling in the top of the eighth. Karter Vogle pitched well early for Union, allowing five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. Mallick Metcalfe went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Karns City, while Hunter Troutman went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.

Moniteau 11, Redbank Valley 5

The Warriors’ big sixth inning gave them the edge in their 11-5 win over Redbank Valley. The game was tied at four heading into the sixth, when Moniteau scored seven runs to break the game open. A Branson Carson RBI double started the scoring in the inning, but he was thrown out attempting to reach third. A pair of errors and a single promptly reloaded the bases and the Warriors cashed in, tallying three straight hits to take a 10-4 lead. AJ McElravy and Tanner Williams each provided two-RBI hits for Moniteau in the inning. An RBI double by Jakub Obman closed out the frame for Moniteau, giving the Warriors a 10-4 lead that would remain through the seventh.

Obman and Carson led Moniteau with three hits apiece. Williams and Brady Thompson each had multi-hit games for Moniteau, with Thompson going yard in the fourth. Thompson also had an excellent outing on the mound, throwing 5 2/3 innings of four-hit, five-run ball. Tate Minich had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Brookville 8, Brockway 6

The Raiders had the final big inning in a back-and-forth contest, prevailing 8-6 over Brockway. Brockway utilized free passes to jumpstart their offense, complimenting four hits with four walks and five hit-by-pitches to score their runs. The Raiders took a more direct approach, using 10 hits to take charge on offense.

The Rovers took their first lead of the game in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs to go up 6-5. After a walk and two hit-by-pitches loaded the bases, an error on a Marcus Bennett batted ball scored two runs, giving the Rovers a surprise lead. The Raiders came back strong in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game after an error from the catcher. Jamison Rhodes would give Brookville the lead with an RBI single, and the Raiders added one more after a passed ball to take an 8-6 lead. Bryce Weaver would work around a walk in the seventh to seal the deal, taking the win after two innings of work.

Bryce Rafferty, Rhodes, Owen Caylor, and Chase Palmer each had a pair of hits for Brookville, with Rhodes and Weaver adding two RBI.

Ambridge 13, Karns City 7

A ten-run first doomed the Gremlins in a 13-7 loss to Ambridge in the first of two Gremlins games on Wednesday. Ambridge tallied seven straight hits in the frame, bringing 15 hitters to the plate. The Gremlins did well to stay in the game, scoring a pair of runs in the first, fourth, and sixth innings to prevent Ambridge from getting too comfortable.

Mallick Metcalfe had three hits for Karns City, including a triple. Braeden Rodgers pitched well in relief for Karns City, throwing five innings of two-hit, one-run ball.

Softball Recaps

Karns City 11, Redbank Valley 1 (5 Innings)

A seven-run third was the big inning in Karns City’s 11-1 mercy-rule win over Redbank Valley. An RBI groundout by Rossi Mcmillen gave the Gremlins their first run of the frame, and singles by Allison Walker and Garrah Milochik each drove in runs. A Jess Dunn double brought in the Gremlins’ fourth run of the inning, and Ashley Fox punctuated the inning with a three-run home run to make the score 10-1. The Gremlins would score one more run in the bottom of the fifth to take the mercy-rule win.

Fox went 2-for-3 with four RBI in the game, while Milochik had three hits for the Gremlins. Marra Patton had two hits for Karns City and pitched all five innings, allowing only one run and five hits. Gabby Dinger had two hits for Redbank Valley in the loss.

Clarion Area 5, Moniteau 2

Clarion took advantage of their limited opportunities in a tight and well-played contest, topping Moniteau, 5-2. Both pitchers were on point in the contest. Payton Simko allowed two runs on five hits for Clarion, striking out nine, while Courtney Stewart allowed one earned run through 5 1/3 innings, striking out 12.

The Bobcats led throughout the entire contest, taking a 3-0 lead after three and holding a 5-1 advantage after four. Noel Anthony drove the Bobcats’ offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk, and RBI and two runs. Jordan Best reached base twice for Clarion.

