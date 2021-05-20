Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Risotto with Chicken and Mushrooms

You’ll savor every bite!

Ingredients

1 carton (32 ounces) chicken broth

1 to 1-1/2 cups water



4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided2 tablespoons olive oil1/2 pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms1 small onion, finely chopped1-1/2 cups uncooked arborio rice1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken broth1 tablespoon lemon juice2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring broth and water to a simmer; keep hot. In another large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until tender. Add rice; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until rice is coated.

-Stir in wine and lemon juice. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook and stir until wine mixture is absorbed. Add hot broth mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, cooking and stirring until broth has been absorbed after each addition, until rice is tender but firm to the bite and risotto is creamy.

-Stir in chicken, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper and remaining butter; heat through. Serve immediately.

