Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Risotto with Chicken and Mushrooms
Ingredients
1 carton (32 ounces) chicken broth
1 to 1-1/2 cups water
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms
1 small onion, finely chopped
1-1/2 cups uncooked arborio rice
1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken broth
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
-In a large saucepan, bring broth and water to a simmer; keep hot. In another large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and onion; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until tender. Add rice; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until rice is coated.
-Stir in wine and lemon juice. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook and stir until wine mixture is absorbed. Add hot broth mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, cooking and stirring until broth has been absorbed after each addition, until rice is tender but firm to the bite and risotto is creamy.
-Stir in chicken, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper and remaining butter; heat through. Serve immediately.
