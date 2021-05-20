Clarion County YMCA Announces Summer Day Camp Registration

CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA will be operating Summer Day Camp for youth ages six to 12 at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning June 8. Registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp is now open through the Clarion County YMCA and the Oil City YMCA.

YMCA Summer Day Camp is a unique experience in outdoor adventure, horseback riding, hiking, crafts and games, fishing, boating, field trips, and nature experiences for children ages six to 12. Theme weeks provide fun, new adventures each week.

New to the program in 2021 is an Arts & Crafts Center for youth to participate in painting, craft making, and creative skills.

The center was built in 2020 and is now open to all campers.

In addition to the Arts & Crafts Center, all children enrolled in Summer Day Camp will experience Farm Camp, a new innovative way to teach youth about food sources and farming techniques like growing vegetables. New to the farm are calves, piglets, a miniature donkey, goats, and sheep.

Children in the program will learn about animals and will be able to interact with feeding and animal care. Trips to the farm in Fertigs will be taken throughout the week. The Y Farm is just a short five-minute bus ride from Camp Coffman.

Family Day at Camp Coffman

Family Day at Camp Coffman will be held on Sunday, May 23, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is by carload donation at the gate.

The event will include activities typically experienced by kids in the Summer Day Camp program. Children in attendance will get to ride horses, visit farm animals, climb and zipline (ages 8-12), do arts & crafts, enjoy giant inflatables, play games, try fishing and boating, hike trails and cross the swinging bridge, and do a variety of fun activities.

A food truck from Anytime Lunchtime will be serving sandwiches, burgers, fries, and drinks. The Meadows Frozen Custard will be selling frozen treats.

The event will be held rain or shine.

2021 CAMP COFFMAN THEME WEEKS INCLUDE:

Week 1 – June 7 – 11 WILD, WILD, WEST

Welcome to the Old West. Start your week with a Gold Rush, protect the bank from bandits, and celebrate your success at the camp square dance. They’ll be roping, dancing, and even a sharpshooter contest.

FIELD TRIP: Farmer’s Inn

Week 2 – June 14 – 18 ALL AROUND THE WORLD

We invite our campers to “visit” the countries and cultures from all around the world. Sports, Songs, Games, and Food from around the world will be shared as we learn and grow together.

FIELD TRIP: Bowling at Seneca Lanes

Week 3 – June 21 – 25 WEIRD & WACKY SCIENCE

Unleash your imagination. Welcome to the world of amazing experiments and cool activities that make you say, “WOW.” Explore the fascinating world of science and technology through hands-on experiments.

FIELD TRIP: TBA

Week 4 – June 28 – July 2 FULL STEM AHEAD

Explore your architectural and engineering potential along with some creativity when you participate in a variety of STEAM activities. We have the blueprint for your summer camp success. You’ll enjoy activities such as paper airplane construction, bridge building, structure design, and so much more.

FIELD TRIP: Mad Science of Pittsburgh at the Clarion County YMCA

Week 5 – July 5 – 9 READY SET ACTION

Campers will be the star of the show during this week of creativity and fun. Come and join us for a camp full of karaoke, theater, drama, and talent. Activities will include a concert with skits, music, talent shows, and performances by our campers.

FIELD TRIP: Day at the Movies

Week 6 – July 12 – 16 THROW BACK TO OLD SCHOOL

Soar through the ages with music, dance, and activities. Dress in your favorite 70s peace and love outfits, rock out in the 80s, and let’s go grunge in the 90s.

FIELD TRIP: Titusville Skating Rink

Week 7 – July 19 – 23 SUPER HERO STRONG

In addition to our traditional programming (archery, climbing, swimming, etc.), our campers practice their super skills in preparation to battle the forces of chaos and save our camp.

FIELD TRIP: Altitude Trampoline Park

Week 8 – July 26 – 30 SPY vs. SPY

Secret codes, puzzles, and espionage! Covertly come to camp and be prepared to reveal a week of fun! In addition to regular camp activities, campers will complete fun missions with their tribe.

FIELD TRIP: Olympic Fun Center

Week 9 – August 2 – 6 ISLAND ADVENTURE

Aloha from Camp Coffman. Join us for a fun week of island games and frozen treats. Actives will include learning about the Hawaiian culture, the native dances, and making island-themed crafts.

FIELD TRIP: Keystone Safari

Week 10 – August 9 – 13 STORYBOOKS COME TO LIFE

Help your favorite story book characters come to life at camp. Take part in magical actives and help save the day just like your favorite story book friends.

FIELD TRIP: Altitude Trampoline Park

Week 11 – August 16 – 20 COLOR WARS

Meet your team, pick a color, make a flag, and let the games begin. One of our most popular weeks of the summer, Color Wars is an opportunity for children of all ages to compete in classic camp games with a lot of laughs along the way.

FIELD TRIP: Hasson Heights Dek Hockey

Week 12 – August 23 – 27 SUMMER SEND OFF

Help us end the summer with all the camp classes. Capture the flag, field games, and hiking just to name a few. Spend the last few days of summer around a campfire with camp food and treats.

Camp Coffman is located at 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, Pa.

Registration forms are available at www.campcoffman.com/resources.

Children are grouped by age and will make friends and create lifelong memories under the direction of awesome camp counselors who care about them and believe in their potential. The Summer Day Camp program begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Extended care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA. Transportation is provided from the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA child care centers.

Summer Day Camp fees are comparable to child care costs. YMCA Members pay just $125.00 for a five-day week or $100.00 for a three-day week. Non-member fees are $153.00 for a five-day week and $125.00 for a three-day week. Financial aid is available based on income. Extended care and transportation are included in the weekly fee.

For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram.

Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and Younger Days Child Care.

