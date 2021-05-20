Clarion First Presbyterian Food Distribution Set for Today

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food to those in need on Thursday, May 20.

The distribution will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

There is no qualification other than the need to receive food.

Each bag includes meat and dairy products, as well as canned goods.

The food bag distribution has served approximately 500 local families in a little over a year.

Clarion First Presbyterian Church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

