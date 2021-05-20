Clarion-Limestone Proposed 2021-22 Budget Includes No Tax Increase

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Wednesday night adopted a resolution authorizing the final budget display for the 2021-22 budget, which does not include a tax increase.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Clarion-Limestone School Board members approved the display of the proposed budget, in the amount of $15,324,446.00, an increase from last year’s budget of $15,111,457.00.

Business Manager Stephanie Smith noted that basic education and special education funding from the state are estimated based on the previous year, as the district must finalize its budget prior to the finalization of the state budget.

Expenses include a three percent increase in medical coverage and a decrease in professional and technical services due to hiring security rather than contracting security. The security employee’s salary was included in the salary line item rather than being included in the professional and technical services as a contract.

Smith also noted that proposed legislation could affect the final budget as the state is considering legislation that would change the rates for outside cyber schools considerably, lowering the amount the district would have to pay.

“If that goes into effect, it would definitely make a difference,” Smith said.

She also noted that the district has opted to place $100,000.00 into a “contingency” account for items that would require board approval for purchase.

In other business, the board:

– Approved the non-renewal of the services (annual fee $5,585.69) provided through the PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) beginning effective July 1, 2021.

– Approved the appointment of Brooks and Rhoads, CPA to audit the district accounts.

– Approved the extension of the transportation contract “as is” for one year through June 30, 2022.

– Approved a contracted service agreement in the amount of $51,900.00 beginning August 1, 2021, with Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc. for school support therapist services.

– Approved the day-to-day substitute rate at $150.00 per day for the 2021-22 school year.

– Approved sharing special education programming with Clarion Area School District at a $12,500.00 cost per student (the same as last year) for the 2021-22 school year, not to include itinerant services.

– Approved annual support to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company for the QRS services provided at home football games in the amount of $100.00 per game per season.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.