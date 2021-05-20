Cook Forest State Park to Host Clarion River History Educator Workshop

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced they will be conducting a three-day Clarion River History Educator Workshop in July.

The course will be held from July 28 to July 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the new Cook Forest State Park office building.

This course is considered both an Advanced Watershed Education and Pennsylvania Land Choices workshop. Participating teachers will receive a copy of the PA Land Choices curriculum, as well as copies of True Tales of the Clarion River, Dinkies Dams & Sawdust: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book #12, Tanbark, Alcohol, and Lumber: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book#10, A History of Millstone Township, Expedition of Celoron to the Ohio Country in 1749, and Old Clothes: But All I Wanted to Do Was Wear Old Clothes and Go Back to the Past. They will also have the option to earn 23 ACT 48 hours.

This workshop will emphasize the history of the Clarion River through various 1st person living history character portrayals during the mid-1700’s French & Indian War and mid-1800’s lumber boom era. Participating teachers will also investigate and document various lumber ghost towns and raft fabrication sites along the Clarion River via car & canoe, as well as gain valuable insight into how local history can be incorporated into the classroom. Day 1 will mainly deal with learning history through “living history”. Day 2 will be a historic site investigation from land. Day 3 will be a historic site investigation via canoe.

Those who wish to attend are advised to be prepared to be in the river being wet and muddy most days. Sturdy river shoes are a must. Sneakers are good, but those with flip-flops will not be allowed to participate. Participants are encouraged to wear modest swimming gear on Days 2 and 3. Participants must be able to traverse slippery footing conditions and steep riverbanks. All boating gear provided. A sturdy river “walking stick” may prove to be useful.

The event is limited to 20 participants.

Participants are asked to bring their own bagged lunch. Refreshments will be provided.

Secure registration is required by 7/16/21 with a $125 check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sent to Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: Clarion River History, P.O. Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217.

Please direct all inquiries to Dale Luthringer at Cook Forest State Park at 814-744-8475 or [email protected]

