Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.

Born November 18, 1983, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Daniel “Deac” and Cheri (Smith) Mong; they survive her.

After being trained and receiving her 400-hour Classical Pilates Certification in 2009, Danae moved back home from Florida to become co-owner and co-operator of Impel Pilates and Yoga with her sister, Anna Klapec. In 2013, she went on to earn her 200-hour Classical Yoga Certification, using all the knowledge she learned over the years to help others on their physical and spiritual health journey.

On December 19, 2015, Danae married the love of her life, James “Jim” Nelson, and together they were blessed with a beautiful little girl, Evelyn; both survive her.

When she wasn’t in the studio, Danae could also be found keeping active with her other hobbies: running, tennis, swimming, and biking. Her smiling face and infectious personality struck a chord with many and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Danae will be forever remembered by her parents, Daniel “Deac” and Cheri Mong of Franklin; her husband, James “Jim” Nelson of Franklin; her daughter, Evelyn Nelson of Franklin; her maternal grandmother, Gayle M. Smith of Pompano Beach, FL; her paternal grandmother, Joyce I. Mong of Franklin; her mother-in-law, Vicki Shreve of Erie; her brother, Dane Mong of Erie; her two sisters, Anna Klapec and her husband, Richard, of Oil City, and Jenna Kayser and her husband, Trever, of Heron, MT; and by her numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Danae was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Donald S. Smith; her paternal grandfather, Daniel E. Mong; and by her father-in-law, Todd Nelson.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Danae’s life on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin, PA 16323, at 1 pm, with Captain Ken Hall officiating.

The church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Danae’s honor to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

