Election 2021: Many Municipal Positions Still Open in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here are the unofficial results of local municipal and school board elections:

MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Ashland Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Supervisor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Beaver Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – Braiden A. Cochran – 57 votes

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – Wanda McKinney – 69 votes

Brady Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Callensburg Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Clarion Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Supervisor 2 yr term

D – Patrick Aaron – 133 votes

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – Barry Billetdeaux – 127 votes

Township Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election First Precinct 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election Second Precinct 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election First Precinct 4 yr term

D – Robin Cable – 63 votes

Inspector of Election Second Precinct 4 yr term

D – no candidate

East Brady Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – Justin Wagner – 54 votes

Borough Tax Collector

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election

D – Margaret Peggy Wimer – 71 votes

Inspector of Election

D – Sally Snow – 70 votes

Elk Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Supervisor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election yr term

D – no candidate

Foxburg Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – Denise Shekell – 17 votes

Borough Council 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Farmington Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election Farmington Township North 4 yr term

D – Jana Wolbert – 39 votes

Judge of Election Farmington Township Central 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election Farmington Township North 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election Farmington Township Central 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Hawthorn Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – Ronald F. Cyphert – 16 votes

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – Patti Hanna – 14 votes

Borough Council 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – Georgean Cyphert – 15 votes

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Highland Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – Nancy M. Kadunce – 43 votes

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – Linda Pappas – 43 votes

Knox Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – Melissa Wolfe – 38 votes

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – Danielle Fye – 42 votes

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – MJ Lijewski – 41 votes

Knox Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – Linda S. Gatesman – 86 votes

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – Richard A. Baumcratz – 87 votes

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – Betty Baumcratz – 87 votes

Licking Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Limestone Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – Rex B. Cyphert – 82 votes

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Madison Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Supervisor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Millcreek Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – Andrew McKisson – 26 votes

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Monroe Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – Judy Holt – 56 votes

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

New Bethlehem Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidates

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – no candidates

Borough Council 2 yr term

D – no candidates

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidates

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidates

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidates

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidates

Paint Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – Emily E. Crain – 99 votes

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – Dottie S. Reddinger – 105 votes

Perry Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Piney Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Porter Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election Porter Township East 4 yr term

D – Patricia Weaver – 18 votes

Judge of Election Porter Township West 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election Porter Township East 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election Porter Township West 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Redbank Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – Ernie Bowersox – 65 votes

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election Redbank Township East 4 yr term

D – Christine M. Adams – 35 votes

Judge of Election Redbank Township West 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election Redbank Township East 4 yr term

D – Trina Smith – 37 votes

Inspector of Election Redbank Township West 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Richland Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Rimersburg Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Salem Township

Township Supervisor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Township Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Shippenville Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Sligo Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 2 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

St. Petersburg Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – Sue Ann Sheakley – 27 votes

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – M. Elaine Fisher – 25 votes

Strattanville Borough

Borough Mayor 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Council 4 yr term

D – Donna Reinsel – 17 votes

Borough Auditor 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Tax Collector 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Borough Constable 6 yr term

D – no candidate

Judge of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

Inspector of Election 4 yr term

D – no candidate

