Featured Local Job: Bank Staff Accountant

Clarion County Community Bank is a growing institution located in Northwest Pennsylvania. They have an opening for the newly created position of Staff Accountant.

This position will be primarily responsible for the maintaining and reconciling of reports and general ledger accounts, recording journal entries, along with compiling and analyzing account information. You must have a thorough knowledge of ledger accounts, such as accounts payable, and cash and checks outstanding.

Expectations and Functions

Process daily and month-end journal entries

Maintain the investment portfolio system

Maintain the fixed asset accounting system

Maintain listing and timely reconciliation of all general ledger balance sheet accounts

Assist in the administration of the 401(k) plan

Assist in the preparation of various internal and external reports

Maintain the accrued expense and prepaid expense schedules

Assist and perform as a backup to other finance department employees

Assist with compilation of internal and external audit requests

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

Two to three years of experience. Financial industry experience preferred

Proficiencies

Proficient with Microsoft Excel, and accounting software

Moderate skill level with Microsoft Word and Outlook

Analyze and interpret financial data

Perform routine and repetitive tasks with meticulous attention to detail

Establish priorities, and meet tight deadlines

Work independently with minimal supervision

Working Hours and Conditions

Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm, with upward flexibility based on workload

Not a remote work position

Must pass criminal background and credit checks

Benefits*

Competitive salary

Health, dental, vision and life insurance

401(k) with employer match

Paid vacation and personal time off

*Some benefits are subject to a waiting period

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] EOE

