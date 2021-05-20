Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Twp., went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2021, at 8:45 P.M. at the age of 84.

Born August 9, 1936, in Slippery Rock, she was the daughter of the late Horace E. Redmond and Margaret Stull Redmond.

Leona graduated from Slippery Rock High School and traveled to Arlington, TX, to attend the Bible Baptist Seminary. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Saxonburg and a former member of New Testament Baptist Church in Butler. While attending church, she also served as church secretary, taught Sunday School and played the organ. Above all, Leona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Leona spread the message of Christ wherever she lived. She enjoyed reading her Bible every day. Her love for God shined through her everywhere she went. Her family will always cherish the many happy memories she left behind.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 67 years, Rev. Kenneth L. McDeavitt, who she married on October 30, 1953; her children, Rick (Rose) McDeavitt of Lyndora, Kathleen McDeavitt of Decatur, IN, Michael McDeavitt of Renfrew, and Timothy (Anissa) McDeavitt of Ellwood City; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her 5 brothers, and one sister.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 P.M. until the time of the service at 1 P.M. on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Leona will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to New Hope Baptist Church, 174 Ivywood Rd., Saxonburg, PA, 16056.

