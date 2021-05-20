Lois Joanne (Smith) Fitzgerald, 83, of Route 36 in Eldred Twp., passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

Lois was born on December 15, 1937, to the late Leroy Edward and Bernice M. (Whitesell) Smith in Corsica, PA.

She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School with the class of 1955. Lois married Pastor William “Clyde” Fitzgerald on May 28, 1955, in her hometown of Corsica, PA; after sixty one wonderful years of marriage, Clyde preceded her in passing on March 8, 2017.

She was a hard-working machine operator and worked for multiple plants in the area around her home and retired from Owen-Illinois. Lois was a member of the Kahletown Community Church, where her husband served as pastor, more recently she had been attending services at the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel, PA. She was a fabulous cook and baker who made the best coleslaw and homemade bread. Lois was a strong-willed woman who was endlessly giving to all. She would sacrifice anything to help someone in need.

Lois loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and was affectionately known as “Grammy”. Lois is survived by three children, Debra (Allen) Crate, Bruce (Teresa) Fitzgerald, and Brenda Adams; four grandchildren, Tammy Lieb, Timothy Steele, Angela Lasher, and Cody Wilson; five great grandchildren, Timmy Steele, Tristan Lieb, Joanna Lieb, Kyle Lasher, and Justin Lasher; and two sisters in law, Myra Jean Mineweaser and Alaria Sun.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in passing by two brothers, Edward Smith and Charles Smith.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 12pm to 2pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2pm and officiated by Pastor Boyd Edmondson. Interment will take place at Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 97, Sigel, PA, 15860, or to the Pine Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department, 18656 Route 322, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

