Police Investigating Report of Assault of Corrections Officer at SCI Forest

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a report of an assault against a corrections officer at SCI Forest that occurred earlier this week.

Police say around 6:03 p.m. on Monday, May 17, Lt. Haggerty of SCI Forest called and related that a known inmate had slammed a door into a corrections officer causing minor injuries.

The victim is listed as a 47-year-old Marienville man.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

