SPONSORED: Check Out These Specials for the Upcoming Weekend at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Every week Wanango Country Club offers great specials and this week is no exception!
Here are the specials for the upcoming weekend at Wanango Country Club:
Appetizers
Cheddar Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers- $7
Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4:00 p.m.
Entrées include a side salad and your choice of dressing.
Weekend Catch: Blackened Tilapia- $26
Blackened pan-seared Tilapia served over a bed of wilted greens, grape tomatoes, Risotto, seasonal vegetables, and finished with a balsamic glaze. *Can also be prepared broiled without Cajun seasoning.
Balsamic Bruschetta Chicken- $18
Served with wild rice and vegetable of the day.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $32.
Saturday only. Slow roasted, certified Angus, served with horseradish cream, baked potato or mashed potato, and seasonal vegetables.
Desserts
NY Style Cheesecake- $7
Choice of caramel, raspberry, or chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Blackout Ice Cream Sandwich- $7
Features from the Bar
Stella Artois- $5
Hard Ocean Water- $8
Blue Curacoa, Coconut Rum, and Sierra Mist
2016 Greg Norman- Cabernet-Merlot- $10/ glass
Hints of sweet oak with blueberry and plum flavors, and a creamy vanilla finish.
There will also be live music with Jonathan Nolan on the patio on Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.
Monday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Although the Nine & Dine League and Wanango Country Club started on May 7, it is not too late to join in on the fun.
You do not have to play every week to be in this league. Join them when you can for some golf fun and a delicious dinner with your favorite couples!
This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Random draw done by the Pro Shop.
Please sign up by Friday at noon each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, Option #1.
Golf Member Cart Fee: $10/person
Public Greens/ Cart Fee: $40/couple
Plus $10/couple for the game/prizes each week and the cost of your dinner.
Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
