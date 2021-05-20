 

Fryburg Mayfest: 2021 Tractor Show Set for May 29

Thursday, May 20, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2021-05-05 at 11.07.09 AMFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest 2021 Tractor Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.

The show will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on Route 208.

There is a small entry fee of $3.00.

Participants are asked to shine up their custom, antique, and classic tractors and show them off in picturesque Fryburg.

There are door prizes, trophies, and tractor plaques. Voting is held for favorite ​tractor by public choice.

Schedule for Tractor Show:

– Registration: Begins at 8:30 a.m.

– Tractor Show: 10:00 a.m.

– Judging: 10:30 a.m.

​- Awards and Prizes: 1:00 p.m.

– Line Up for Parade: 2:30 p.m.

Bob Zacherl was a double winner. He won Best of Show Tractor and People’s Choice with his 1967 Allis Chalmers D-21 in the 2019 Tractor Show. Photo by Jan Weaver.

Bob Zacherl was a double winner. He won Best of Show Tractor and People’s Choice with his 1967 Allis Chalmers D-21 in the 2019 Tractor Show. Photo by Jan Weaver.

Braden Gilbert won the 2019 Best of Show Garden Tractor with his 1978 Wheel Horse C145 automatic. Photo by Jan Weaver.

Braden Gilbert won the 2019 Best of Show Garden Tractor with his 1978 Wheel Horse C145 automatic. Photo by Jan Weaver.

2021 Motorcycle Show

The 2021 Motorcycle Show will also be held on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on Route 208.

The show will be held on Saturday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m.

There is a $3.00 registration fee per bike.

Prizes will be awarded at 1:00 p.m.

