Fryburg Mayfest: 2021 Tractor Show Set for May 29

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Fryburg Mayfest 2021 Tractor Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.

The show will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on Route 208.

There is a small entry fee of $3.00.

Participants are asked to shine up their custom, antique, and classic tractors and show them off in picturesque Fryburg.

There are door prizes, trophies, and tractor plaques. Voting is held for favorite ​tractor by public choice.

Schedule for Tractor Show:

– Registration: Begins at 8:30 a.m.

– Tractor Show: 10:00 a.m.

– Judging: 10:30 a.m.

​- Awards and Prizes: 1:00 p.m.

– Line Up for Parade: 2:30 p.m.

2021 Motorcycle Show

The 2021 Motorcycle Show will also be held on the hill beside St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg on Route 208.

The show will be held on Saturday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m.

There is a $3.00 registration fee per bike.

Prizes will be awarded at 1:00 p.m.

