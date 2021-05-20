State Police Investigating Theft of Lumber in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating the theft of lumber in Farmington Township.

Around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, Marienville-based State Police were called to respond to a location on Maple Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of a theft of lumber.

Police say it was reported that unknown individual(s) stole approximately 200 board feed of unspecified cut lumber with an estimated value of approximately $400.00.

The victim is listed as a 68-year-old Leeper man.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

