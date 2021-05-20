Two McKean County Residents Arrested in Connection With Incident at Capitol

MCKEAN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say two McKean County residents were arrested on Wednesday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to a release from the Department of Justice Western District of Pennsylvania, William Blauser, Jr. of Ludlow and Pauline Bauer of Kane were arrested on the following charges:

– Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

– Knowingly Engages in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds



– Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds– Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Bauer was also charged with Obstruction of Justice/Congress.

Court documents indicate a witness submitted an anonymous electronic tip to the FBI National Threat Operation Center, advising that Pauline Bauer and William Blauser were part of the mob that broke into the Capitol building to disrupt the electoral votes and had taken several photos during the incident.

A second witness then also submitted an electronic tip regarding Bauer’s presence inside the Capitol, reporting Bauer admitted to being inside the Capitol in a Facebook post, which stated “We took over our capital [sic] like patriots.”

Another electronic tip was submitted by a third witness who also reported that Bauer had commented on Facebook that she was inside the Capitol on January 6 and provided a screenshot of the comment.

A fourth witness submitted photographs from social media which showed both Bauer and Blauser in the area of the Capitol building on January 6.

The court documents indicate law enforcement also spoke to another witness who attended the rally at the Capitol on January 6 and indicated Bauer and Blauser were both in attendance. The witness reportedly told police that Bauer later sent him/her several videos that appeared to have been taken inside the Capitol building, and provided copies of the videos to law enforcement.

The videos were then reviewed, along with video surveillance footage that was found to include video of Blauser and Bauer entering the building via the east Rotunda door while at least three police officers in the area were attempting to stop the crowd from entering the building.

According to the court documents, law enforcement also found body camera footage from members of the Metropolitan Police Department that showed Bauer inside the Capitol building.

Court documents indicate the recording captured Bauer saying, “Bring them out. We want them out here. You bring them out or we’re coming in…They’re criminals. They need to hang.”

Bauer also allegedly called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they wanted to hang her and accusing the officers of protecting a “Nazi.”

“We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out,” Bauer allegedly stated in the recorded footage.

The court documents note both Bauer and Blauser were also involved with a “brief skirmish” with officers.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.