Two Vehicle Crash Stymies Traffic on Greenville Avenue

Thursday, May 20, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

874F5FE5-3312-40DD-8237-8021219FE42FCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Greenville Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Greenville Pike and Stoney Lonesome Road around 3:21 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

86ECFCE8-9D5B-4169-87C3-F9865F35ED30

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:07 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

80F9E0E1-2D7C-4A4B-8C68-9914FB82BFA0


