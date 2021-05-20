State Police Seeking Suspected Shoe Thief

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual who allegedly stole a pair of shoes from an area business.

According to police, between 3:49 p.m. and 3:58 p.m. on May 19, a theft occurred at Shoe Sensation in Cranberry Township.

The individuals involved are described as a white female with short spiked hair with shaved sides who had tattoos on both forearms and an animal paw on her left shoulder and was wearing black shorts, a white tank top, and black shoes, and a second white female with longer blondish/brownish hair wearing white pants with a long-sleeved tan top.

Police say the two women arrived at the Shoe Sensation store, and the woman with the short hair grabbed a pair of Puma Cell Regulate size 7 children’s shoes, replaced her black shoes with the Puma shoes, then left the store wearing the new shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the women involved is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

