UPS Truck Crashes into Vehicle in Corsica Borough

Thursday, May 20, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeCORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (ETY) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Corsica Borough on Tuesday.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, on Main Street (Route 322), at its intersection with Olean Road, in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2007 Freightliner UPS truck was stopped off the right side of the westbound lane, attempting to enter the roadway, when it failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2014 Dodge RAM 1500 that was traveling in the westbound lane.

The Dodge attempted to avoid the UPS truck by going into the eastbound lane, but the front bumper of the UPS truck struck the front right of the Dodge and scraped down the side of the vehicle.

According to police, no injuries were reported and both vehicles remained drivable.

The names of the involved drivers were not released.


