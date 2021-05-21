A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

