Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts Presents Chantal Joseph: An Evening of R&B/Soul

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A feast for the eyes, described as “electric” and “a force of nature,” vocalist Chantal Joseph will be making her Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts debut in An Evening of Soul and R&B on Saturday, June 12.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) is grateful that generous donors Linda and Michael Bradley have sponsored Chantal’s performance.

Dazzled you will be by her gorgeous voice, musical passion, and inner-and-outer beauty, as she performs with her trio musical favorites from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and songs from artists Anita Baker, Roberta Flack, Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Aretha Franklin, and Nora Jones – plus jazz favorites. This will be a night to remember in Lincoln Hall!

Originally from Cape Cod, Chantal has performed at the Newport Jazz Festival, Indiana Jazz Festival, the Boston Pops, and the Cape Symphony, touring with the Perry Rossi Orchestra. Since moving to Pittsburgh, she is a favorite at The Fairmont Hotel, Eddie V’s, The Brick Shop, and Con Alma.

Capacity limits due to Covid have been lifted, which allows for full capacity. Tickets: Adults $20 and Students $5. Buy online at alleghenyriverstone.org or call to reserve at 724-659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door.

And what an inspiration Chantal is! While versatile in her craft as a performer, recording artist, and songwriter, she also is passionate about community outreach and giving back. Her motivation lies in spreading positivity, inspiration, and empowerment to young and old alike. She is a Teaching Artist with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and teaches piano and voice at the Afro-American Music Institute in Homewood.

In the midst of the 2020 COVID crisis, Chantal founded a non-profit organization called the Giving Grace Foundation! Its mission is to empower youth from underserved and at-risk backgrounds through arts and education workshops and scholarship opportunities. An advocate for arts education, she and The Giving Grace Foundation will be working within the Pittsburgh public school system beginning in the spring of 2021.

In April of 2020, Chantal was featured in a story in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette: “In Focus: Pittsburgh Jazz in the age of Covid 19.” She was interviewed along with several acclaimed Pittsburgh musicians as they discussed their experiences and thoughts regarding the challenges of this time as well as its effects on the music community.

All of this is built on Chantal’s multi-faceted gifts as a dynamic musician, teaching artist, and business entrepreneur. A Massachusetts native, she studied music business at Boston’s Northeastern University.

But to really understand her, you’ll have to come see for yourself in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall. She’s more than just a feast for your eyes and music to your ears: Chantal is an experience, and you’re invited to experience her magic.

