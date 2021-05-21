Clarion Blueprint Community Continuing Work on 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park

Clarion, Pa. – Clarion Blueprint Community is continuing to move forward on community projects to enrich the local area.

(Pictured above: 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park site.)

Clarion Blueprint Community has been a designated Blueprint Community by the FHLBank of Pittsburgh since 2014. The Blueprint Communities initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders.

While Clarion Blueprint is not associated with Clarion Borough, Clarion County, or Clarion University, the organization takes pride in its close working relationship with other local entities.

Clarion Blueprint was instrumental in bringing both Clarion River Brewing Company and Regency Commons, the new senior living facility operated by Clarion County Housing Authority, to Clarion. As a designated Blueprint Community, Clarion has access to certain funding and assistance that other local communities do not.

Clarion Blueprint’s most recent project is the 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park project.

Phase one of the park project is expected to begin at the end of summer 2021. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion.

When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.

While the park will be located within Clarion Borough and share a border with both Clarion Township and Monroe Township, it will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community. The park will be open and available for anyone to enjoy regardless of the municipality they reside in within the county.

With the assistance of local donors, Clarion Blueprint Community was able to purchase land for the future park. Additionally, by partnering with The Children’s Scholarship Fund of PA and Clarion County Adventures, a well-known local 501c3 entity specializing in Pennsylvania Tax Credits since 2001, $447,000.00 in donations were secured that resulted in Pennsylvania tax credits of $335,250.00 to these donors. The net cost to the donor was less than 20% of their donation.

Another way to look at this program is if an individual was willing to make a donation of $1,000.00 to the park project and had Pennsylvania income of $100,000.00, that individual could donate $4,000.00 to the project, and it would still cost them less than $1,000.00.

Clarion Blueprint is currently soliciting funds for the 2021 funding cycle. These tax credits may be used as a direct reduction in your Pennsylvania taxes, including taxes on wages, business income, rental, and investment (interest, dividends, and gains/loss) income. When a donor commits to a NAP project, that is then approved by the Commonwealth, 75% of their donation becomes a direct reduction in their Pennsylvania taxes. This allows individuals to direct their Pennsylvania tax dollars to locally approved projects instead of sending money to Harrisburg.

Any business or taxpayer interested in joining other local businesses and individuals participating in the NAP tax credit program is asked to reach out to Jessica Funk, Clarion Blueprint Community Program Manager, at (814-227-7534 or email [email protected]

Clarion Blueprint, along with the experts from the Children’s Scholarship Fund, will educate and walk interested individuals through the program and projects. Contact must be made by May 27, 2021, so that the organization’s NAP application will include you or your business, however, the amount of the donation and a commitment letter is not required until August 31, 2021.

Any community member who would like to make a donation can make their contribution through PayPal at [email protected] Personal contributions are tax-deductible as Clarion Blueprint Community is a registered 501c3 organization.

While the 2nd Avenue Park project is the main focus of the organization at the moment, they are also exploring other projects within the local area. From recreation to new businesses, Clarion Blueprint Community is constantly exploring ways to make the Clarion area a great place to live, work, and play.

