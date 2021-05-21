 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Becky Greathouse’s Candy Cane Dessert

Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

FA015BB2-3C20-40A4-91B6-68F4F56BF7B2-1024x768Do not be deceived by this dessert’s seasonal name, it is delicious and fitting for any occasion year-round!

Ingredients

1 pkg. (14.3 oz.) oreos, crushed (can be gluten-free)
6 Tbsp. butter, melted

8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2 Tbsp. milk
1 cup whipped topping (12 oz. container), thawed
½ crushed candy canes
2 pkgs. (3.3 oz.) instant cheesecake pudding
2 3/4 cups cold milk

Directions

-Mix together the oreos and butter, then put in a 9×13 pan. Put the pan in the fridge.

-Mix together the cream cheese, sugar, 2 Tbsp. milk, whipped topping, and candy canes before putting on top of crust.

-Mix the cheesecake pudding with 2 3/4 cups milk and put it on top of the 2nd layer.

-Spread the rest of the whipped topping on top and add crushed candy canes + mini chocolate chips. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.