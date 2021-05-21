Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Becky Greathouse’s Candy Cane Dessert

Do not be deceived by this dessert’s seasonal name, it is delicious and fitting for any occasion year-round!

Ingredients

1 pkg. (14.3 oz.) oreos, crushed (can be gluten-free)

6 Tbsp. butter, melted



8 oz. cream cheese, softened1/4 cup sugar2 Tbsp. milk1 cup whipped topping (12 oz. container), thawed½ crushed candy canes2 pkgs. (3.3 oz.) instant cheesecake pudding2 3/4 cups cold milk

Directions

-Mix together the oreos and butter, then put in a 9×13 pan. Put the pan in the fridge.

-Mix together the cream cheese, sugar, 2 Tbsp. milk, whipped topping, and candy canes before putting on top of crust.

-Mix the cheesecake pudding with 2 3/4 cups milk and put it on top of the 2nd layer.

-Spread the rest of the whipped topping on top and add crushed candy canes + mini chocolate chips. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.