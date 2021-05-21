Clarion University Softball: Brooke Cline Named D2CCA All-Region Second Team

CLARION, Pa. – The Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) announced their 2021 Softball All-Region selections earlier this week.

Clarion’s Brooke Cline (Clearfield, Pa., Clearfield) was voted Second Team All-Atlantic Region at the Utility position after a strong 2021 season where she contributed all around the diamond with her bat and glove.

Cline was one of the primary drivers for a Golden Eagle offense that posted one of the best seasons in program history. The junior ranked third on the team with a .327 batting average and was one of three Clarion players to tie or surpass the previous single-season RBI record with 24 runs driven in. Batting primarily in the top three spots in the order, Cline recorded four doubles and three triples, and also ranked second on the team with eight stolen bases.

She did all this while also making herself available at a number of different infield positions. Cline saw significant playing time at shortstop, third base and second base over the course of the 2021 season. She finished her year with a .936 field percentage, committing just nine errors out of 140 chances, while also helping to turn five double plays.

As a team, the Golden Eagles posted one of the most explosive offensive seasons in school history. They shattered the program’s single-season runs scored record with 165 tallied in 2021, breaking the previous mark of 132 set in 2019. This is even more impressive when one considers the team played nine fewer games, with the Golden Eagles averaging nearly two runs per game more. Clarion also set a new team record in team batting average (.285), slugging percentage (.402), on-base percentage (.349) and RBIs (142).

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

