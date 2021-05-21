 

Featured Local Job: Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner

Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 11:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion University/ Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners.

One of these positions is in their Clarion Office and the other is in their Erie Office.

This position requires significant experience in the treatment of individuals with sexually transmitted diseases (STIs).

Typical work activities:

  • Manage care and treatment of STIs and HIV, including the treatment of opportunistic infections and side effects of the prescribed medications.
  • Provide comprehensive medical assessment to include sexual health assessment, screening and treatment for HIV, Hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases.

Required Qualification

  • CRNP from an accredited program and licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.

Preferred Qualifications

  • Prior experience in the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS

Clarion University /Northwest Alliance will be hiring two (2) Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners. One of these positions is in our Clarion Office and the other is in our Erie Office.
Please specify in your cover letter, which office or offices you wish to be considered for and provide a Letter of Recommendation.

Applicants must apply online at https:\\jobs.clarion.edu


