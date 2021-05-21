Garrett W. Miller, 62, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 8, 1958, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Herbert M. and Louise J. (Ayres) Miller. He attended Cochranton High School.

On April 4, 2009, Garrett married the former Frances E. Baker; she survives him.

For most of his life, Garrett could be found working with Baker’s Transportation.

Proud of his Native American heritage, Garrett was an active member of the Four Winds Circle Native American group in Franklin, where he was known by his Native American name “Black Buffalo”. He was an avid collector of antiques, especially silver coins, Native American paraphernalia, and buffalo figures. He also enjoyed playing with the Franklin Mixed Scotch Doubles Pool League.

A true outdoorsman, Garrett could often be found enjoying a peaceful moment fishing, waiting patiently for the perfect game to cross his path while hunting, or simply taking time to feed the birds.

In addition to his wife, Garrett will be forever remembered by his son, Austin Miller (Laura) of Vowinckel, PA; his step-son, Bruce A. Woods (Carol) of Franklin; his step-daughters, Debra Woods, and Robin R. Nelson, both of Franklin; his grandchildren, Sophia V. Miller, Audrey Miller, Zachariah Miller, Emelia Miller, and Samuel Miller, all of Vowinckel; and his two sisters, Mildred “Abbie” Miller, and Sherrie Miller.

Garrett is further survived by his numerous step-grandchildren, James A. Woods of Wisconsin, Christopher A. Woods, Rebecca A. Woods (proudly serving in the U.S. Navy), Zoey Lynn Woods, Gunner M. Woods, Collyn M. Sigler, Katheryn R. Gough, Sadie L. Mietus, Robert Hale and his wife, Christian Stevenson, all of Franklin, Kurtland Rumbaugh of Oil City, and Justin Miller of Strattanville; his nine step-great-grandchildren; and by his niece and nephew, Crystal R. Miller of Strattanville, and Ken Miller of Grove City.

Garrett was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Thomas A. Miller, and James C. Miller; his in-laws, Frank J. and Elnora A. Baker; his brother-in-law, Lester E. Baker; and by his beloved dog, Tukist.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for Garrett will be held at the funeral home following visitation on Sunday, May 23, 2021 beginning at 4 pm, with Major Daniel Alverio, Salvation Army pastor, officiating. Garrett will be interred in Morrison Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to honor Garrett to their own churches; and/or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

