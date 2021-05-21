Hearing for Leeper Man Charged With Christmas Day Domestic Assault Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man charged with domestic assault stemming from an incident on Christmas Day is due back in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Kevin Marshall Brumagin Warner is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 25, PSP Marienville received a call from Clarion County 9-1-1 for an assault that occurred at a residence located along State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon state police’s arrival, the victim reported that Warner, her boyfriend, came back to the residence and pushed her against the wall, grabbed her by the arms and neck, and said he was going to kill her, the complaint states.

Police say red marks and bruises were observed on the victim’s arms, hands, and neck.

The victim stated that Warner had been drinking all day and became more and more irate with her. She said that Warner threw blue glass bottles across the room and continued to argue with her before leaving the residence again.

Trooper Gerg, of PSP Marienville, observed flour strewn on the floor and on the victim’s body. Glass was smashed all over the kitchen floor and several cooking supplies were spread all over the kitchen floor. Two brooms were snapped in half and were lying on the kitchen floor. The victim related this was due to a struggle that occurred between her and Warner prior to PSP’s arrival, the complaint indicates.

While speaking with the victim, she declined medical attention. She related that after Warner assaulted her and left the residence, he called her several times stating that he would come over and help her clean up and asked her if she was okay, according to the complaint.

Brumagin Warner was arraigned at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, December 25, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

Hit-and-Run Accident Involving Brumagin Warner on Christmas Day

Around 1:42 p.m. on December 25, PSP Marienville responded to a motor vehicle crash.

According to police, upon arrival, no driver could be located on the scene. Through an investigation, it was found that a 2010 Dodge Nitro was traveling west on Miola Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling straight on the roadway.

The vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway for approximately 40 feet and then struck an electric box. It continued to travel off the roadway striking a culvert and rendering the vehicle undrivable. It came to a final rest in the ditch facing west off the roadway. The vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper and side mirrors.

Officer Ross, of PSP Marienville, gathered information and discovered that the vehicle had one owner. The operator – 48-year-old Kevin Marshall Brumagin Warner, of Leeper – was later located and was cited for multiple PA title 75 infractions.

